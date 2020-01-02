Beloved teachers, community pioneers, business leaders and innovators were among those who died in 2019. We remember some of the lives that made a lasting impact on the tri-state area.
Elaine A. Barwick (March 2, 1927-Jan. 26, 2019): After struggling for years to locate specialized care locally for her son Jamie, who had a developmental disability, Barwick founded Hills & Dales Child Development Center in 1973 and served as its first director.
Thomas E. Graham (July 30, 1939-Jan. 28, 2019): A fierce advocate for downtown Dubuque, he was a co-owner of Graham’s Style Store, where he worked for 30 years before retiring in the mid-1990s.
Dr. Frederick R. May (April 6, 1935-Feb. 3, 2019): A respected Dubuque dentist for 35 years, he was the founder of a practice that now includes his son and two granddaughters. In later years, May was a fixture at the farmers market, selling produce alongside his wife.
Richard “George” Goebel (July 4, 1943-Feb. 17, 2019): A New Vienna, Iowa, native, Goebel served as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army Reserve for 35 years. He later joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and American Veterans organizations, where he held local and state offices.
Tom N. Sarvis (Oct. 13, 1941-March 11, 2019): He served as CEO of DuTrac Community Credit Union, guiding it as it grew for 23 years until his retirement in 2007. Sarvis was an active volunteer, serving on multiple boards and donating his free time to various organizations.
James C. Miller (June 26, 1937-March 17, 2019): A longtime employee of the Dubuque Fire Department, Miller retired as assistant fire chief in 1999.
Sister Dolores Ullrich, OSF (Jan. 24, 1936-April 17, 2019): She was the administrator and president/CEO of Stonehill Franciscan Services and also served as an able volunteer for many organizations.
Steve “Gomer” Smith (April 27, 1952-April 20, 2019): A well-known real estate developer, Smith founded Pickle Barrell Subs and also formerly operated a bar named Gomer’s.
The Rev. Robert “Bob” Jones (April 5, 1939-May 13, 2019): Jones was a former development director and vice president of Divine Word College and an Epworth (Iowa) Fire Department volunteer.
John M. McDonald III (June 15, 1930-May 13, 2019): He was a former chairman of the board and CEO of A.Y. McDonald Industries in Dubuque and president of Brock-McVey Co. in Lexington, Ky.
Eldon C. Wilwert (April 25, 1939-June 11, 2019): He, along with his wife, Dorothy, owned and operated Wilwert’s Harley-Davidson in multiple locations around the Dubuque area from 1959 until their retirement in 1998.
Thomas J. Reilly (Oct. 21, 1937-July 12, 2019): This banker and proud Irishman was active with multiple Dubuque organizations, including the Jaycees, and performed in various community theater productions.
Louis E. “Louie” Kartman (Nov. 14, 1931-July 26, 2019): A retired U.S. Marine who survived the Korean War, Kartman led efforts to build Dubuque’s Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Anne Feeney (Nov. 27, 1919-Aug. 12, 2019): When this lifelong Bernard, Iowa, resident died, it was tantamount to closing down a section of the library dealing with the town’s history. She worked as a nurse and was renowned for her cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies.
Monsignor Wayne A. Ressler (July 9, 1930-Aug. 21, 2019): The Cascade, Iowa, native was a sports star throughout high school and college before joining the seminary, becoming a respected teacher, administrator and beloved parish priest.
James Nedelcoff (June 3, 1929- Sept. 12, 2019): He coached football, basketball and baseball at Benton (Wis.) High School and Southwestern High School and was inducted in both the Wisconsin Football and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Katherine Frett (June 12, 2007-Sept. 14, 2019): The 12-year-old from Peosta, Iowa, died after a lifelong struggle with severe heart conditions. Her death was felt by many in her community who knew Katherine as a girl who refused to let her illness stop her from experiencing as much as she could and making friends with everyone around her.
Bart L. Germaine (July 16, 1948-Sept. 17, 2019): A member of the Key West Fire Department for 38 years, including 10 years as chief and 15 years as assistant chief, he also served as the president of Dubuque County Firefighters Association and was inducted into its “Hall of Flame.”
Joseph E. Tregoning (May 26, 1941-Oct. 10, 2019): A Shullsburg, Wis., native who served as a Wisconsin state representative from a district that included all of Lafayette County and part of Iowa County for 23 years, he also served as deputy secretary of agriculture, trade and consumer protection under Gov. Tommy Thompson.
C. Michael “Mike” Reilly (March 27, 1942-Oct. 18, 2019): A University of Iowa and NFL star who leveraged his success into a lengthy broadcast career, the Dubuque native was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1964 and played in the league for six seasons — the last of which included a trip to the Super Bowl as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
Theodore M. “Ted” Blanchard (Aug. 14, 1944-Nov. 27, 2019): Blanchard was a teacher, principal, school district administrator and human resources professional. He served on the board of directors for Dubuque Arts Council, Camp Albrecht Acres and Bethany Home, among other volunteer efforts.
Norma Denlinger (April 19, 1928-Dec. 19, 2019): A founding member of the Dubuque Racing Association, longtime member of the local United Way and Telegraph Herald First Citizen for 2006, Denlinger was a consummate positive influence on her community.
Carl Kuehl (Jan. 5, 1933-Dec. 16, 2019): An Elkport, Iowa, native and Korean War veteran, Kuehl served on the Garnavillo (Iowa) Fire Department for 40 years, including 20 years as fire chief, and was on the Garnavillo City Council for 43 years.
John Bohy (Dec. 13, 1928-Dec. 17, 2019): Bohy was the first guidance counselor in the Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District beginning in 1967 and went on to serve as high school principal until his retirement in 1990. He was instrumental in starting the wrestling program and coached track and cross-country at the high school. He served as a volunteer in Bellevue in myriad ways.
Sandra S. “Sandy” Zink (Sept. 17, 1968-Dec. 20, 2019): Zink, of Stockton, Ill., was a longtime science teacher at Galena (Ill.) High School remembered for “the positive impact that she left on all of her students, both present and past.”
Daniel P. Ernst (Sept. 30, 1931-Dec. 27, 2019): A Dubuque native, Ernst was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps before returning to Dubuque, where he maintained a general law practice and was a trial lawyer. From 1991 until 1996, he headed the first Public Defender Office for Northeast Iowa. He also volunteered for a range of organizations and was politically active, having been inducted into the Dubuque County Democratic Hall of Fame.