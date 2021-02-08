Dubuque Community Schools leaders are developing a program to build up employees’ emotional and relational skills — which can ultimately help students develop their own.
Officials have started to offer their new Social Emotional Learning Lumen Training to select staff, with plans to roll out the program to all teachers and other certified employees this fall.
The training focuses on helping staff develop tools for self-care and navigating emotions. It ultimately will help them model those skills to students so they, too, can learn them.
“This is going to trickle through the entire day,” said Mimi Holesinger, the district’s director of behavior and learning supports. “It’s not going to be a standalone product.”
A core group of district staffers developed the six-hour workshops based on the University of Dubuque’s personal empowerment program and other emotional-intelligence resources.
The training offers staff lessons on topics such as navigating unpleasant emotions, empathy, appreciating diversity and responsible decision-making.
“We know that all learning is social and emotional, so this is a launching point to keep us going in this direction,” Holesinger said.
The workshop is being offered this spring to staff who will become facilitators to offer the training to other employees. Paraprofessionals also have the option to go through the training with the help of a United Way grant.
Officials plan to roll out the training to all certified staff in August before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. They hope to eventually extend the program to other employee groups.
“We do think it’s a valuable training for everyone who works with our students,” Holesinger said.
A key goal is to help staff develop better professional and personal balance and give them tools to navigate emotions, according to Audubon Elementary School Principal Ed Glaser. However, it also will help staff model and teach those skills to students.
“It would be hard not to share it with a child who is struggling, and some of them are very practical,” Glaser said. “It’s very practical, short-time, in-the-moment things that might help an adult or a child.”
The skills included in the Lumen program align with social-emotional learning competencies adopted by the Iowa Department of Education. In outlining those competencies, state officials note that social-emotional learning for students starts with adults who practice those skills themselves.
Holesinger said seeing adults model those skills can be powerful for children.
“It’s hard for kids to really dig in on their learning if they have other issues they’re trying to navigate at the same time,” she said. “So if we can help them get skills and help our adults to have more skills, it’s really a win-win.”