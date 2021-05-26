Police said a man struck and kicked a woman after crashing into her vehicle Monday afternoon in Dubuque.
Clifford R. Pike, 28, of 631 Chestnut St., was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of assault with injury.
Court documents state that Pike assaulted Desiree M. Hollis, 32, of 2670 Dodge St., after Pike’s vehicle rear-ended Hollis’ vehicle when she braked on Loras Boulevard between Locust and Main streets at about 1 p.m. Monday.
Traffic camera footage shows both drivers then exiting their vehicles. Pike strikes Hollis twice in the head, causing her to fall to the ground and “while she was on the ground, Pike is observed to kick Hollis twice in the area of her head,” documents state.
Pike then returned to his vehicle and drove away. Police located him just before he parked at his residence after the crash.
In addition to the criminal charge, Pike was issued five traffic citations, including failure to maintain control of his vehicle, not having a valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability.