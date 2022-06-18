Lynne Petesch could get away with saying just about anything to anybody.
The longtime Dubuque resident wasn’t one to shy away from saying what she thought — which often were the things everyone else was thinking — but she always managed to do so without offending anyone.
What set Lynne apart in her conversations was her ability to listen intently, take an interest in others and speak without malice.
“She was unique and unapologetically her,” said Lynne’s daughter, Jennifer Chaudhry. “It’s rare to see such confidence and just such ease with being fun and gregarious. She was just her.”
Lynne died on May 9 at the age of 71.
She was born Oct. 23, 1950, in Dubuque, the third of William “Bizz” and Helen Campbell’s four daughters. Lynne attended Catholic school before going to Dubuque Senior High School, from which she graduated in 1969.
Lynne was something of a prankster growing up. If she was out and about and her parents were concerned, her sisters would tell them not to worry. That was just Lynne, after all.
“When we were growing up, something goofy would happen around the home, and Mom and Dad would say, ‘Who did this?,’ and we would say, ‘Oh it’s just Lynne again,’” Lynne’s sister Roseann Chatfield said.
Lynne gave birth to her son, Gary Pape, shortly after graduating from high school. She later married Garry Pape and gave birth to her daughter, Jennifer. The two later divorced.
In 1985, she married Robert Latenser, whom her children and grandkids came to know as “Papa Bob,” and the two were together until he passed away in 2005.
The kids grew up in Dubuque’s North End and often would walk to Dairy Queen with their mom. In the summers, the kids would spend all day at the pool while their mom worked. Lynne would give them $1.25 to get food at the pool and fried bread at Dairy Queen, and that would be enough to feed them for the day. Summers also came with trips to Wisconsin with the wider family.
“She was fun,” Jennifer said. “She was kind of strict, but maybe she was strict with me because I was always trying to run off and do crazy things.”
Lynne spent 30 years as a certified nursing assistant at Stonehill Communities, working hard to provide for her children. She made a habit of wearing crazy hats to work — often themed around whatever holiday was at hand.
“(She did) anything to make the residents smile, anything to make them happy, cheer them up, and if she had a shirt that went with the hat, she would wear that, too,” said Lynne’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer Pape. “If it was sparkly, if it blinked, if it lit up, that was even better.”
Her antics at work earned her the nickname “Looney Lynne,” and she took to it well, incorporating the name into her voicemail and email address and other parts of her life. The standing joke at family gatherings was to wonder what she would wear — once at a wedding, it was a muumuu and a goofy hat.
“We never knew what kind of getup she would come in,” Roseann said.
Lynne had been born with a condition that left her legally blind throughout her life, though many people didn’t realize it because she never used it as an excuse. While she couldn’t drive and walked everywhere instead, she had a keen sense of direction.
“She made it work,” said Carolyn Easler, a lifelong friend of Lynne’s. “Even though she was legally blind, she made life work perfectly.”
Lynne was the kind of person who often took others into her home, whether they were friends of her children who didn’t have good relationships with their parents or her own children when they were grown but needed a place to stay.
After Gary got out of the Navy, he and Jennifer Pape, their three kids and their three cats moved in with Lynne and Robert, who moved their bedroom into the unfinished basement so Gary and Jennifer could stay in their room upstairs. Jennifer Chaudhry also was living in the house with her oldest son at the time.
“It was literally a revolving door of helping people,” Jennifer Pape said.
When she wasn’t working or raising her kids, Lynne spent time swimming and camping and caring for her dogs and going to the Diamond Jo Casino, which she frequently referred to as “the office.”
She enjoyed traveling and would go on trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Las Vegas and Canada with different groups of people. She always could be found with a diet soda in her hand and would plan out how to keep herself supplied with it when she traveled.
Lynne made a habit of meeting new people, and it never took her long to learn everything about someone. Once she met you, she never forgot you.
“She’d talk to complete strangers, and within five minutes, 10 minutes max, she’d know if they were married, if they were getting married,” Gary said. “... She instantly wanted to know that kind of stuff, and it just interested her, and I think people liked that someone was interested in their personal life.”
Lynne married Wayne Petesch after Robert passed away, and the two were together for more than a decade. She loved going to the pool with her grandkids and going on trips with her children and grandchildren.
“Family was No. 1 in her eyes,” longtime friend Janet Schmit said. “She always kept up to snuff with what (the grandkids) were doing and where they were at and what was going on and was always very proud of the grandkids, all of them.”
Lynne’s health started to decline in the last year of her life, and particularly in the last two months before she passed away in May.
“Even toward the end, she was always thinking of others more than herself,” Gary said. “Even though she was hurting and not getting along so well, she was always thinking of others more than herself.”
At Lynne’s burial, her family walked her urn up the hill at Linwood Cemetery, and Gary played Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” over a speaker.
For years, Lynne had insisted that the song be played at her funeral — and it needed to be Sinatra’s version, not Elvis Presley’s. Her family sat on the hill and listened as the music played.
“She did it her way, and she did,” Roseann said.
