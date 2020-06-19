ZWINGLE, Iowa — Arabella Wagner had always wanted a pet. The current pandemic gave her four.
But her new friends — Sprinkles, Frosting, Doodles and Tulip — are not the typical companions many of her classmates have.
Every morning and every night, Arabella feeds her chickens and visits them. When she heads out of the house, she said they greet her, happy to be given another meal.
While, it’s been a lot of work, especially when they fly over the fence and she needs to wrangle them back in, the 10-year-old said she has enjoyed having the opportunity to finally have her own pets.
“(T)here are some positives with the farm-fresh eggs and having animals, and our grandparents get to buy (the eggs),” she said.
Popularity for the backyard birds has surged during the pandemic across the nation and in Iowa, said Steve Wagner, a general manager of the retail division at Welp Hatchery in Bancroft, Iowa.
“I think (people) went to grocery stores and found shelves that were empty,” Wagner said. “They were home and there was a big push to get back to the core of producing their own food.”
Last March, Welp Hatchery sold about one million one-day-old chicks. This year, that number doubled, he said.
“It’s been overwhelming,” Wagner said. “I think the takeaway is we are doing two to three times the volume and more people are trying to get in control of what they are putting in their mouths.”
Cindy Hilkin said she has had chickens outside her home in Dubuque for five years now. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, she has noticed more and more people building or getting chicken coops in their yards.
“I think it is a huge shock to consumers when they walk into grocery stores and they see bare shelves,” Hilkin said. “I think that concern has never really been there before.”
It isn’t just the demand for fresh eggs that has spiked this year, but gardens as well, said Sara Carpenter, owner of Steve’s Ace Home Garden.
This spring, the store sold out of tomato plants, and strawberry plants were flying off the shelves, she said. When she tried to restock more vegetable seeds, all the online sites were sold out.
“This year has been crazy with COVID starting the season off,” Carpenter said. “We saw a ton of interest in going back to basics and people preparing themselves for the unknown. For the first time ever, we were sold out of tomatoes.”
Carpenter said people have been looking to buy anything edible whether it’s fruits, vegetables or herbs.
“It is kind of like during a war time or times of uncertainty they refer to the ‘victory garden,’” she said. “People had a lot more time on their hands, and they knew their activities would be different.”
This spring, when Rich Henderson, a member of the Dubuque County Food Policy Council and a local master gardener, went to order his seeds to begin his annual garden, everything was sold out. He checked popular sites but came up empty.
“This year, there has been such a demand for seeds,” he said. “I think it is a positive because it shows people they can do things, and it is not a one-person sport per se. It is something you can do with your family. Along with knowing this is a sustainable thing.”