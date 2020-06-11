At Eagle Point Park in Dubuque, the first stems of native prairie plants have risen from the ground.
Just planted in the fall of 2019, these plants in the coming years will help restore the areas to historic oak savanna, saving soil from running off the bluff-top park, absorbing water and providing crucial habitat for native species.
The City of Dubuque project was made possible with a $200,000 grant from the Iowa Resource Enhancement and Protection program.
But now the fate of REAP — the state’s premier natural resource, outdoor recreation and historic preservation fund — is in Iowa lawmakers’ hands as they returned to complete the 2020 legislative session.
Since being passed in 1989, the program has provided $26.4 million for 901 projects in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties. That is in addition to regular allocations to counties based on population.
“This program is so very important,” said Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware. “Its impact just in Dubuque County alone is tremendous for its natural resources, our park areas. The types of projects it does affect the quality of life and make Dubuque a great place to live in.”
Ware pointed, too, to the city trail that connects to the Heritage Trail as an example of a project finished incrementally through REAP funding over years.
“We would not have that resource if we did not have REAP,” she said.
But when REAP went into effect in 1990, it did so with a 30-year sunset.
Unless lawmakers this year vote to reauthorize or extend the program, it will end.
Area lawmakers from both parties and both chambers have supported REAP. But agricultural and small-government lobbies have attacked its provisions for purchasing private land for public use.
Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said REAP helped with the purchase of Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area and dozens of trails in other county parks. It also paid for Swiss Valley Nature Center just outside of Dubuque.
“We’ve been very lucky to utilize REAP dollars on pretty monumental projects,” he said. “REAP is the most important thing for outdoor recreation in the state.”
Jackson County Environmental Education Coordinator Jessica Wagner lauded REAP’s multifaceted approach, from paying for programming like hers at Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa to planting roadside vegetation.
“When you drive Iowa’s highways, planting those native prairie perennials not only provides some beauty but helps filter the runoff for those highways and provides habitat for wildlife,” she said.
Delaware County Conservation Executive Director Garlyn Glanz said REAP funding has been beneficial in many respects.
“REAP is an important component of funding to help with the replacement of aging infrastructure and/or development of new facilities to help meet the ever-increasing demands of outdoor recreation from the public,” he said.