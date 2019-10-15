OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities said a Manchester woman was among those injured when a vehicle collided with a small bus Friday afternoon in Wapello County, killing one of the drivers.
Megan M. Beuter, 22, of Manchester, was one of five passengers of a van taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The passengers of the van were affiliated with Central College in Pella.
Mohamed Abu Bakr Mohamed, 65, of Ankeny, was driving east on Eddyville Road near U.S. 63 at about 3:05 p.m. Friday when he attempted to turn onto U.S. 63. Mohamed’s vehicle was struck by a small bus driven by Erin E. Shannon, 21, of Oskaloosa. Both vehicles came to a rest on the median of U.S. 63. Mohamed was killed instantly.
The report lists Beuter among the injured passengers of the bus. Other injuries were to passengers Gabriel S. Barloon, 56, of Ames; Mark C. Barloon, 53, of Ames; Efrain Garcia, 21, and Daniel Rivas, 36. The report does not indicate places of residence for Garcia and Rivas.