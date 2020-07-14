Two southwestern Wisconsin school districts are among 69 statewide to receive Wisconsin Fast Forward grants for the purchase of equipment for vocational training and technical education in advanced manufacturing.
The Potosi School District received $50,000 to purchase a vinyl cutting machine, laser engraver, 3-D printers, CNC router and ironwork equipment, while the Shullsburg School District received $35,094 for the purchase of a mechanical and electronic torque certification kit, according to a press release.
The grants are issued by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to train middle and high school students in hopes they later fill local job openings in advanced manufacturing.
The training also smooths the transition for those who directly enter the workforce after completing school, the release stated.