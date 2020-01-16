Area business leaders took to the podium today at Grand River Center in Dubuque to discuss the vast challenges and abundant opportunities that lie ahead in 2020.
The predictions were delivered during the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Forecast Luncheon. The event drew a record 435 people.
While the outlook for 2020 includes both good and bad news, chamber board Chairman Brian Schatz struck a positive tone as he addressed the crowd.
“There’s a lot of business strength and intelligence and health in this room,” he said. “Let’s pull for each other, let’s root for the future, let’s root for the home team, and let’s have a great 2020.”
The luncheon featured presentations from six local experts who provided insights on retail, workforce, health care, finance, innovation and tourism.
Ben Graham, owner of Graham’s Style Store in downtown Dubuque, opened his remarks by acknowledging the challenges facing his industry.
He noted that Shopko, Dressbarn, Party City and Pier 1 Imports are among the retailers that recently closed local locations or plan to do so soon. Even so, he remains optimistic.
“Retail is not dead in our community, and there are many signs that tell us this will be a positive year,” he said.
Unpredictable weather and political uncertainty present “curveballs” that could hurt the industry, he said. However, big-picture trends such as wage growth, low unemployment and low energy costs suggest higher consumer confidence and more discretionary income.
Graham also emphasized that many of the industry struggles have been tied to the failure of national retail chains. On the other hand, consumers are increasingly “voting with their dollars” in favor of smaller, locally owned businesses.
“There will be winners (in retail) in 2020,” he said.
This story will be updated later today.