Joyce Connors’ door always was open, and her hands always were ready to serve.
The Dubuque resident spent decades opening her home to people who might need a place to stay for a while, from pregnant teenagers to foreign exchange students to friends and family who were going through transitions in their lives.
She worked a variety of jobs in the social services sector and spent 16 years serving on the Dubuque City Council, and she never missed a chance to show her support for those she loved.
“She had such a strong sense of compassion for people,” said Joyce’s daughter Jill Connors. “She cared so much, and wherever she was in her life, she was taking on leadership roles.”
Joyce died Friday, Sept. 15, at the age of 77. She is remembered by her family and by community leaders as a strong communicator who shared her perspectives thoughtfully.
“Joyce Connors had a tremendous ability to read people and to connect with people and to relate to people ... that came in very handy when she was on the City Council and had to make a lot of tough choices and decisions,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “Joyce would always share her honest opinion with me and with others, but she was never brutally honest. She had a great sense of how to communicate with kindness in her heart, and that was just really beautiful.”
Joyce was born May 5, 1946, in Cuba City, Wis., where she graduated from high school in 1964 as senior class president — the first female at Cuba City High School to hold that title, according to Jill.
At 19, she moved to Dubuque and began working at John Deere Dubuque Works, where she met Tom Connors. The couple married in 1967 and have four children: Paula Connors, Jill Connors, Jennifer Hill and Michael Connors.
Joyce spent many years as a stay-at-home mom while volunteering for community and school events. The family attended Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque, and Joyce served on the parish council, helped run the fall festival and even lent a hand in painting the church basement, according to Jill.
“Looking back, I realize how fortunate I was,” Jill said. “It never occurred to me that some people’s households were not calm and encouraging and supportive and organized. She kept the house running.”
When Jill was in high school, Joyce, who was by then around 40 years old, decided to attend college.
“She and a good friend were talking about it and said, ‘We sit around the kitchen table and solve the world’s problems as it is. Maybe we should do this for our jobs,’” Jill said, laughing. “They both ended up going to school around the same time.”
Joyce graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Her first job post-graduation was working to develop a domestic violence program in Galena, Ill.
Shortly thereafter, she was hired by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, where she started as a counselor for teenagers experiencing unplanned pregnancies and later was promoted to director of the nonprofit’s adoption program. In 2004, Joyce became the first director of the newly created Office for the Protection of Children before retiring in 2007.
It was hardly a retirement from public service, however. In 2001, Joyce had been elected to the Dubuque City Council, representing the city’s Ward 3, a seat she held for 16 years.
One of Joyce’s proudest accomplishments from her time on the council was the completion of improvements to the Bee Branch Watershed. The family collaborated to dedicate a bench in her honor along the Bee Branch Creek Greenway, according to her granddaughter Cecilia Fernandes.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh first was elected to the City Council in 2019, not long after Joyce’s time on the council ended in 2017, and he highly valued her wisdom as he began his own foray into local government.
“When I first decided to run for council, she was one of the first people I called to say, ‘Do you have any advice for me?’ and she always did,” he said. “She was always very thoughtful in how she approached a situation ... and when she spoke, you made sure you paid close attention, and you listened to what she had to say.”
Jill Connors, the City of Dubuque’s economic development director, began working for the city in 2014. It was an honor to serve the city together, Jill said, but it also could be a delicate balancing act when it came to discussing confidential information.
“We could never sit around the holiday table and talk about things that were in the works because she didn’t know if I knew about it, and I didn’t know if she knew about it,” Jill said. “We never let the cat out of the bag. It takes a lot of integrity, and I think that says something about her and her training as a counselor. … She was a good example to me in that regard.”
Joyce spent her free hours gardening, reading and spending time with family, including her eight grandchildren. Fernandes said her grandmother took her on visits to National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and even taught her how to drive, with practice runs in the John Deere parking lot.
“She was cool, calm and collected, so she was able to put up with a 16-year-old driving for the first time,” Fernandes said.
Following her death last week, the family has been inundated with messages, comments and stories of the ways Joyce helped people across the community, Fernandes said.
“I think it’s really clear that she had a huge impact on a lot of people’s lives, … but she was never the type to need recognition or praise,” she said. “She just did good work because she had strong convictions and cared about people, and she did not expect to be patted on the back for it. She just did it.”