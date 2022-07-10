Local conservation and natural resources officials ask drivers to watch for turtles crossing roadways this month as the animals make their way to and from nesting sites in their annual migration.
Females of these slow-moving species emerge from rivers, lakes and wetlands any time from late May to the end of July to lay their eggs in “sunny and well-draining uplands,” according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. They then return to their watery homes, sometimes crossing roadways in the process.
“The nesting season is a really tough time to be a turtle mother,” said DNR Conservation Biologist Andrew Badje in the release. “Many are removed from the population by car collisions on roads, while some protected species are illegally taken from the wild and sold in the illegal pet trade.”
Turtles are expected to be found crossing roads across the tri-state area.
Last week, three snapping turtles were seen crossing U.S. 61 toward the marsh at Hurstville Interpretive Center near Maquoketa.
“Really, you have to watch them near any of our marshes or other bodies of water this time of year,” said Jackson County Conservation’s Hailey Wedewer. “We have turtles moving at Prairie Creek (Recreation Area) in Maquoketa and all along the Maquoketa River, with lots of roads crossing the river.”
Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston also said turtles have been moving throughout the county.
“It certainly is (true) down along the Mississippi River, Riverside Road, a lot of ponds and stuff out on Chavenelle Road,” he said. “A lot of people aren’t thinking about it or think (a turtle) is a rock in the road. The best thing is to be cautious.”
Preston said many people, with the best of intentions, try to help turtles but don’t know how.
“If you’re going to take them across the road, make sure you do it in the direction they’re crawling,” he said. “Some turtles can also be a little bit cautious, especially snapping turtles, which have a pretty nasty bite.”
Drivers’ consideration of turtles also can help species already being hurt by other disruptions in wildlife populations.
“I know there’s a big problem with turtle nests getting predated by raccoons and skunks, which are exploding in population,” Preston said. “They’re an easy meal for those critters to dig up and eat. We’re losing a lot of turtles to predation, too many really.”
Turtles serve an important role in their ecosystems, according to the Iowa DNR. Predatory species of turtles control populations of insects, fish and amphibians, while herbivores cycle plant matter through the ecosystem.
“People can think of turtles as pest control for wetlands,” Wedewer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.