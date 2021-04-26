SPRINGBROOK, Iowa – Authorities said a girl died Sunday in a utility vehicle rollover crash in Jackson County.
The 12-year-old's name has not been released.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Sunday to the scene of the crash on a farm in the 14000 block of 328th Avenue, outside of Springbrook, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that “extensive life-saving measures were attempted on scene and an Air Care helicopter was requested but not utilized as medical personnel on scene determined that the juvenile was deceased.”
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff’s department are investigating the crash, according to the release. It states that additional information will be released following the investigation.