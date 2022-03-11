PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two local hospitals this week were awarded substantial state grants.
Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington and Southwest Health in Platteville were among the 23 recipients of more than $97 million in state grants through the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.
Memorial Hospital received $4 million that will be used to purchase an in-house MRI machine, according to CEO Kathy Kuepers.
“Currently, we have a mobile (MRI) unit that comes two times a week, and this will provide easier access daily availability and quicker turnaround time for results and diagnoses,” Kuepers said. “ … We are beyond grateful for this grant, and it really will provide access in rural areas and give better outcomes for our patients and our community.”
The machine will be installed in the spring of 2024 in the new Memorial Hospital, which is slated to be constructed on a 36-acre site south of Darlington.
In January, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution on the issuance of nearly $51.5 million in obligations for the new hospital and the purchase of land. The new facility will span 75,000 to 80,000 square feet — about double the 38,000 square feet of the current hospital.
In Platteville, Southwest Health received a $2.25 million grant for its planned Kieler clinic, according to Kelly Jo Fassbinder, director of marketing and communications.
Earlier this year, Southwest Health announced plans for the 10,000-square-foot facility, which will include a dental clinic as well as family practice and after-hours urgent care. The clinic is scheduled to open in December.