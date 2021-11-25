Amid an ongoing blood shortage, local organizations urge area residents to take time out of their holiday schedules to donate.
“This is such a wonderful season where folks want to do good, and they want to share the joy and thankfulness of the season,” said American Red Cross spokesperson Emily Holley. “We say that one of the best ways to do that is to come in and give blood.”
The Red Cross, which will hold a blood drive this Friday at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque, faces an emergency blood and platelet shortage. The current blood supply is the lowest the organization has seen at this time of year in more than a decade, according to a press release.
The shortage has been ongoing for several months and is particularly concerning as temperatures drop, Holley said.
“As we’re getting into the winter, there are unfortunately more car accidents due to bad weather and high traffic volume,” she said. “In those trauma situations, we want to make sure that hospitals have the blood they need.”
Donations also have been sought at ImpactLife, which operates blood distribution hubs and donor centers across Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri. Jason Schomburg, associate donor relations consultant with ImpactLife in Dubuque, said the organization’s blood supplies still have not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Furthermore, ImpactLife regularly sees a dip in donations around the holidays. ImpactLife seeks to collect about 3,600 blood donations each week across its four-state region, but this week, the organization projects an estimate of only 2,600.
Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife, said while much of the country takes the day off today, the use of blood for patient care continues.
“We don’t collect blood on Thanksgiving, but blood is used continually,” he said.
Schomburg said the organization is currently in “critical need” of Types O-positive, O-negative, B-negative and AB-negative blood. However, regardless of blood type, all eligible donors should consider making an appointment this holiday season.
“You’re not just giving blood — you’re giving somebody another Christmas,” he said, adding, “You’re giving somebody more time with family.”