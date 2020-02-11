A free, informational meeting next week will focus on industrial hemp production in Wisconsin.
The event, titled “Industrial Hemp 2020: Risks and Opportunities of an Immature Market,” will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Building, 11974 Ames Road in Darlington.
The event will be put on by the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension Lafayette County and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“We will review the research results from the 2019 growing season, share an update from DATCP and discuss market planning for the 2020 crop,” states a press release from UW Extension. “The U.S. hemp market is currently immature, which makes it unpredictable and risky to enter.”
Attendees are asked to register in advance by emailing joshua.kamps@wisc.edu or calling 608-776-4820.
Drinks and snacks will be provided.