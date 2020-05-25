LUXEMBURG, Iowa -- Authorities said a storm Monday blew off a barn roof in Dubuque County, collapsing a second building onto a third and starting a fire that killed more than 300 hogs.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the 29664 U.S. 52, north of Luxemburg, at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. A press release state that high winds from a storm lifted the roof off a hog barn owned by James and Joseph Schieltz. The roof landed on another hog building, causing it to collapse onto a hog nursery building.
The nursery building then started on fire, and all 300 hogs inside died, according to the release.
Some hogs also died in the first building that collapsed, while a fourth building also was damaged.
Authorities estimate the total damage at about $250,000.