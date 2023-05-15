The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Andrew L. Holland, 42, of Viola, Iowa, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury.
  • Tyrone Russell, 43, of 1644 Sylvan Drive, No. 2, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging assault.
  • Kyle W. Balk, 18, of 15462 Lewis Road, No. 26, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of first-degree harassment and two counts of domestic assault.
  • Michael A. Wagner, 35, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Elm Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree criminal mischief.