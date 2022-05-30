DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- During the demolition phase of the Second Avenue Northeast reconstruction project in Dyersville, two lead water service lines were uncovered.
City officials now are working to complete an inventory in accordance with federal and state regulations.
According to a staff report from city Water Operator Terry Recker, the two lines were replaced after working with the impacted property owners, while the construction project was underway.
While this likely isn’t indicative of a larger problem, the city will cataloge its infrastructure to see if there are any more lead lines out there.
“With the events that happened in Flint, Mich., several years ago, the (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) has handed down regulations that all communities throughout the United States have to identify properties that contain lead service lines and inventory it," Recker wrote in his report. "Soon, it will be required by the EPA to have it removed. This summer, we will be working on inventorying all service lines that could contain lead as per EPA/(Iowa Department of Natural Resources) regulations.”
According to Recker, the city has until October 2024 to complete the cataloging.
“Part of what we are evaluating is if we can do this in-house or if we need to hire consultants to help us with (the inventory),” said Public Works Director John Wandsnider.
