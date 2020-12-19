EDGEWOOD, Iowa — An Edgewood committee continues its fundraising for a walking path in the community as a Feb. 1 deadline approaches.
Called the Viking Loop, the trail will be a paved walking path that is 10 feet wide and will stretch eight-tenths of a mile.
It would begin at Community Dreams and continue along the east side of the Edgewood industrial park before connecting with sidewalks on North Washington Street. When connected to existing city sidewalks, it will offer residents a path stretching more than one mile.
The cost of the project is estimated at $300,000. The Pave the Way Committee currently has $62,000 in cash and pledges and has a goal of $150,000 in total cash and pledges. In addition, the City of Edgewood has agreed to match the $150,000 raised by the group.
Pave the Way Committee Member Michelle Brady said the Feb. 1 deadline is important.
“We need to have the money raised by then to continue to apply for grants and keep the city satisfied with our efforts,” she said.
Last fall, the Pave the Way committee received a $21,500 grant from Upper Mississippi Gaming Commission.
“By Feb. 1, we will present to the City Council what we have raised to that point,” Brady said. “We hope to get the green light from them at that meeting to begin construction this spring.”
If it does, the trail could be completed within one month.
“Our vision is this is the beginning of a broader trail system throughout the community,” Brady said. “That’s the ultimate goal.
She said there is broad support for the project.
“In a community interest survey in 2016, the number one recreational amenity people wanted to see was a trail system,” she said.
Brady said a communitywide luminary display on Sunday, Dec. 20, is the latest fundraiser.
“A business owner in town came up with the idea to light up Edgewood and give the community some spirit and energy,” she said. “The Edgewood Chamber of Commerce donated the luminaries, and other individuals donated flameless candles for the luminaries. It’s 100% profit for the committee.”
According to Brady, other fundraisers are planned for early 2021, including a biggest loser weight loss challenge in January. Additional information can be found on the Edgewood Trail Facebook page.