The Albatross was one of the largest vessels constructed at the Dubuque Boat and Boiler Works. The 305-foot boat was constructed in 1907 and was used to ferry railroad cars across the Mississippi River at Vicksburg, Miss.
Dubuque’s shipbuilding industry completed a landmark project 115 years ago.
Crews at the Dubuque Boat and Boiler Co. constructed a boat long enough and wide enough to ferry rail cars across the Mississippi River.
The Albatross was 308 feet long — nearly the length of a football field — and 53.8 feet wide. At its completion in 1907, it was considered the largest steel boat built at an inland shipyard, according to Telegraph Herald archives.
The boat could accommodate 16 rail cars and served a vital purpose in Vicksburg, Miss. Trains crossed the Mississippi River to Louisiana by ferries prior to the completion of a bridge across the river in 1930.
The Albatross was operated by the Louisiana and Mississippi Valley Transfer Co. and was one of two vessels used as train ferries.
The Albatross had its hull enlarged in 1921 and was converted into an excursion boat in the late 1930s, after its days of ferrying rail cars were done.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on shipbuilders’ efforts to finish the large boat while receiving orders for two additional boats and dealing with rising floodwater in the April 14, 1907, edition.
TWO DREDGE BOATS ARE BEING BUILT
The yards of the Dubuque Boat and Boiler Works on the north shore of the Ice Harbor are an exceedingly busy place these days. Despite the high water, which has raised almost to the floors of the workshops, the laborers have kept right on with their tasks.
The only serious handicap lay in the difficulty in getting material onto the steel transport “Albatross” from the workshops, which was greatly increased as the water continued to rise in the harbor in consequence of the floods which prevail in the Mississippi, caused by the overflowing, principally, of the Wisconsin tributaries.
A veritable army of workmen are hurrying on the work of the Albatross with all possible rapidity, and each day the progress made by them can be noticed.
All is done now, save the installing of the machinery, and this is being pushed along rapidly under the direction of a skilled machine man who came to the city for the purpose of superintending the construction soon after the launching of the giant boat in the fall.
The Albatross must be in Vicksburg in June.
Now that the work on the Albatross is nearing completion, the energies of the men at the Boat and Boiler Works are being directed toward the construction of two giant dredge boats which will be used in the government service.
