MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Benjamin Miller’s legs furiously pumped the pedals of a small tractor Thursday afternoon at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
As Ernest Schulz gradually added bricks to the black rubber mat behind the tractor, 4-year-old Benjamin pedaled more and more slowly before stuttering to a stop.
“Did I win, Mom?” he asked, jumping up to hug his mother, Jill Miller, who had been watching from the sidelines.
The Millers were among a crowd of families whose children gathered to participate in the pedal pull at the Jackson County Fair. The fair kicked off Tuesday and continues through Sunday, July 31, in Maquoketa.
Schulz and Marv Hankemeier have operated Eastern Iowa Pedal Pullers at a variety of local events for 17 years.
“I love doing the different classes with the little kids, just to see what they’ve got in them,” Schulz said as he set up the tractor for another young participant.
Children age 4 and younger used the rubber mat with bricks, while the older divisions pulled a weighted metal sled. Schulz said the sled weighs about 250 pounds, with more weight added as participants’ age increases. For smaller participants, a counterweight added to the back of the sled makes it easier to pull.
Benjamin practiced for the pedal pull by pulling his brother Tommy, 2, on a similar pedal tractor at their home in Zwingle.
“Everything family oriented is our favorite part (of the fair),” Jill said.
Layla Dominy, 5, frowned in concentration as she struggled to pull the sled, her feet barely reaching the pedals.
She said afterward that her strategy was simply to pedal as fast as she could.
“I think the family things, like the pedal pull, are really why we come to the fair,” said her father, Ty Dominy, of La Motte. “It’s just a good way to enjoy it all.”
Adrian Marshall, 5, pedaled slowly but steadily toward the finish line as her father, Brian Marshall, shouted encouragingly.
“Is that all you’ve got?” he asked as Adrian clambered off the tractor.
Adrian’s older sister Aubrey, 7, also planned to participate in the pedal pull, which welcomed children up to 12 years old.
“It’s so nice outside today, and it’s great to get the kids out of the house and get some competitiveness instilled in them, too,” said Brian, of Maquoketa. “They ride their pedal bikes up and down the street in front of our house all day long, so that’s good practice for this.”
