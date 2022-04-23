HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — For three decades, Tina Wright has been a fixture at Southwestern Middle School in Hazel Green.
The longtime educator, 52, has taught more than 1,000 students — “as many as there are people in this town,” she said wryly — and teaches the children of her former pupils.
So, when Wright told students earlier this year that the lung cancer she is battling likely will be terminal, the community sprang into action to support her.
More than $2,000 was raised at a basketball game to help fund Wright’s travel expenses during treatment, and Southwestern High School softball and baseball teams held a “Cats vs. Cancer” fundraising event on Friday, despite the cancellation of their regular-season games due to rain.
“If anyone in this community needs help, she’s the first one to rally the troops together to do it,” said Buffy Stanton, president of Southwestern Athletic Booster Club. “Now, it’s our turn to repay it to her.”
Wright, a native of Taylor, Wis., came to Hazel Green in 1992 and has taught in the Southwestern Wisconsin School District ever since. She and her husband, John, have two daughters, both of whom graduated from Southwestern.
“I fell in love with this little town,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better community and school to work in and to be involved in.”
Wright teaches middle school social studies, largely history and geography, and also has taught high school psychology and sociology. Parents and administrators described her as an innovative, engaging teacher.
“She’s dynamic with the kids, builds great relationships with the kids and has always put kids first,” Superintendent John Costello said. “She has gone above and beyond in many, many aspects to build a bridge between the school and community.”
Stanton, whose two children both had Wright as a teacher, said Wright creates a fun classroom environment and is open and honest with students.
“She’s so inspirational and positive, and she’s just a very rare person that the kids are so lucky to have,” Stanton said. “She makes an impact on every student in that school. Any kid that ever has had her will say the same thing.”
In 2009, Wright was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Physicians caught the disease early, and after receiving chemotherapy, Wright was cancer-free for nearly 10 years.
Then, in spring 2019, Wright developed a persistent cough. She suspected bronchitis, but a chest X-ray and CT scan showed cancerous tumors in her left lung.
Wright had surgery to remove the upper lobe of her lung, but the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, so she began chemotherapy and radiation. Over the next two years, there were periods of improvement, but the tumors always returned.
Most recently, she completed a course of radiation at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, which was not effective in shrinking the tumors. She has again begun chemotherapy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, which she said will “just keep going until we can’t keep going.”
“The toolbox is getting a little emptier. The options are getting a little slimmer,” she said. “I haven’t given up hope, but by the same token, I do have to be realistic.”
In February, Wright told students at the middle and high schools that her disease likely would be terminal. It was a difficult conversation, but she didn’t want students to learn the news in an email or from their parents.
“They deserved to hear it from me,” she said. “And it was the worst and best day of teaching in my life. It was real, and it was good.”
Middle and high school Principal Cynthia Lacey described that day as “solemn.”
“There were a lot of tears, but they’ve really rallied around her,” she said.
After Wright’s conversations with students, community members banded together to show their support.
At a basketball game against Mineral Point High School, Southwestern players ran around the crowd with buckets for 60 seconds, collecting monetary donations to support Wright. More than $2,000 was raised in that minute, and the next time Wright left for radiation, Lacey handed her a stack of gift cards to cover the cost of gas for her trips to Iowa City.
“It’s overwhelming and humbling,” Wright said. “Every time we pull a gas card out to use, I start to cry.”
Rain on Friday canceled a pair of home baseball and softball games against Riverdale and Dodgeville high schools, respectively, at which a “Cats vs. Cancer” fundraiser was planned.
However, the teams held the fundraiser as a Wiffle ball game and home run derby instead, donning white jerseys with Wright’s name on the back. All proceeds from concession-stand sales and the night’s various fundraising events, including bracelet sales and a 50/50 raffle, benefited Wright.
Wright thanked the school and community for their support, noting that her time spent with students has been “almost the most therapeutic drug I’ve ever been on” as she has battled cancer.
“The blessing with cancer is that you have the opportunity to see how much you meant to people and to say goodbye,” she said. “Most people don’t get that, but since February, I have gotten to see that, and that is the coolest thing on the face of the Earth.”