ELIZABETH, Ill. — After several years and resignations, the Jo Daviess County Board of Health has sold its property in Elizabeth once intended for a satellite office.
The Village of Elizabeth is purchasing the property, located on Myrtle Street, for $85,000, while an additional parcel owned by the Board of Health was sold to a private resident for $30,000. Elizabeth Mayor Mike Dittmar said village officials intend to convert the property into a new village hall.
Since purchasing the property in 2017, the Board of Health had struggled to bring its vision of opening a satellite office and dental clinic in the county. Initially, the health board had diverted $300,000 from an emergency fund to finance the project, but a study later revealed that opening a dental clinic would put the county Health Department more than $400,000 in debt.
The handling of the Elizabeth property resulted in the Jo Daviess County Board voting in April 2019 to not re-appoint Board of Health Chairman Ron Lubcke. In response, five other Board of Health members resigned.
The county board eventually was able to re-fill the Board of Health, which, under the leadership of Chair Merri Berlage, sought to find the best solution for the Elizabeth property.
“Our board was very proactive in looking at all of the feasibilities of that property before we decided to get rid of it,” Berlage said, adding that none of the options made sense financially.
Berlage added that the Board of Health still intends to address the health needs of the county and intends to conduct a feasibility study to determine what programs are in most demand by residents.
Officials in Elizabeth intend to move into the building by Aug. 1. Dittmar said the village, which currently has space west of town in the former Elizabeth Elementary School, wanted to move its offices closer to downtown. The vacated space, he said, might be utilized by other organizations currently occupying the school building.
“This was a really good fit for us,” Dittmar said. “We wanted to be more centrally located in the community, and this property happened to open up for us.’
While some renovations will occur, Dittmar said, the overall condition of the property remains pristine, so improvements will be minimal. Dittmar added that some additional space at the property will be converted to office space for prospective businesses.