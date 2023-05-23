20230523RiverfrontPowerPlantRoad.jpg
The City of Dubuque has proposed purchasing the former Alliant Energy power plant site and adding a connecting road between the Pine Street/Kerper Boulevard intersection and 7th Street.

City of Dubuque officials propose constructing a new road at the site of a decommissioned power plant that they say will reduce downtown truck traffic.

The road would cut through the property that previously was home to the Alliant Energy Power Generation Plant, extending Pine Street south to connect Kerper Boulevard and East Seventh Street.

