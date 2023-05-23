City of Dubuque officials propose constructing a new road at the site of a decommissioned power plant that they say will reduce downtown truck traffic.
The road would cut through the property that previously was home to the Alliant Energy Power Generation Plant, extending Pine Street south to connect Kerper Boulevard and East Seventh Street.
Dubuque City Council members recently voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding agreement with Interstate Power and Light Co. — a subsidiary of Alliant Energy — for the potential purchase of a portion of the site.
However, Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said the property first must be appraised before an official purchase agreement can be drafted.
Currently, commercial truck traffic seeking to access businesses on East Commercial Street must use downtown roads such as Washington, Jackson and Ninth streets.
City officials say the proposed new road, if constructed, would allow commercial truck traffic coming from U.S. 61/151 to access East Commercial Street without needing to drive through downtown and the Historic Millwork District.
“It will create downtown traffic conditions that are much safer for residents and pedestrians,” Schiesl said.
Mitch Montag, location manager for Viterra — formerly known as Gavilon Grain — on East Commercial Street, said the proposed road would create a more efficient route for 50 to 200 vehicles that drive to and from his business every day.
“It would make it more convenient for our customers,” Montag said. “You could be able to bypass the railroad tracks, and it would make it easier for anyone coming from Wisconsin.”
The Alliant Energy Power Generation Plant ceased generating energy in 2017, and deconstruction of the facility began soon after. An Alliant Energy power substation still remains on the property, but much of the space is vacant.
Jacob Semann, key account manager for Alliant Energy, said in a statement to the Telegraph Herald that the business is excited to see the project move forward.
“Over the past two-plus years, Alliant Energy and the City of Dubuque have collaborated on this (agreement),” Semann said in the statement. “... Our partnership with the City of Dubuque highlights Alliant’s commitment to building stronger communities.”
Schiesl said city officials hope to purchase land on both the western and eastern ends of the site that currently isn’t being used. The eastern portion is the only remaining segment of the city’s Mississippi River levee and floodwall system that isn’t located on city-owned property.
“It would be better for us to own that instead of relying on an easement,” Schiesl said.
City Council Member Ric Jones said acquiring the property could facilitate an extension of the city’s Mississippi Riverwalk further north to eventually connect to Chaplain Schmitt Island, though he added that such a project likely would not be pursued for several more years.
“There is a lot of needed infrastructure for that to occur,” Jones said. “The first step is to acquire that property.”
The development of the new road, if it is pursued, wouldn’t happen for some time, officials said.
Schiesl said it will take about four to five months before the city can acquire the property, and the road then would need to be designed and budgeted.
For now, though, city officials say they look favorably on the project.
“I would say the immediate project is to get that road in there,” Jones said.