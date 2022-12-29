DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for trying to kill a girlfriend, more than seven years after he pleaded guilty to attacking another woman.
Gregory R. Frechette, 43, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court after previously entering a no-contest guilty plea to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
“My major focus here is the protection of the public,” Judge Faun Phillipson said when ordering the sentence. “... At the end of the day, we are here because when you put your hands on someone in this way, you have gone too far.”
Charges of strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim, battery and disorderly conduct were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Phillipson also ordered that Frechette be credited for 305 days already served in jail.
Court documents state that Frechette and his then-girlfriend, whose name was not released, got into an argument the night of May 29, 2021, at his residence.
When the woman went to call police, Frechette put her in a headlock for about 45 seconds, causing her to not be able to breathe briefly.
“(The woman) stated Frechette told her he almost killed his ex-girlfriend … so he knew how to do it and will do it to her,” documents state. “(The woman) stated she was so scared that Frechette would kill her that she made her body limp to act dead.”
Documents state that after his arrest, Frechette said during a phone call, “I put her in a (expletive) headlock. Dude, I was going to kill her.”
In 2014, Frechette was charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with first-degree attempted intentional homicide and strangulation and suffocation, accused of trying to smother a different then-girlfriend during a camping trip at Blackhawk Memorial Park.
Frechette pleaded guilty in March 2015 to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and strangulation and suffocation in relation to the incident. He was sentenced to probation. However, his probation was revoked following the 2021 incident, and he was incarcerated as a result.
Lafayette County District Attorney Jenna Gill noted Frechette’s history of abuse while arguing for three years of confinement.
“This isn’t just a one-time occurrence,” she said. “... It has become a pattern of conduct he continues to do despite multiple opportunities for rehabilitation.”
However, both Gill and Frechette’s attorney, Jeffrey Ocwieja, noted that Frechette has been suffering from the effects of a serious brain injury that happened in a 2009 car crash.
“He was in a terrible accident, and he is scarred for the rest of his life,” Ocwieja said when asking for a one-year sentence. “It impairs everything he does because it’s his brain.”
Frechette also briefly spoke about wishing he could “turn back the hands of time” so both the 2021 incident and 2009 crash did not occur.
“There’s nothing I can do to change the past,” he said. “I can only figure out what to do better to move forward.”