A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun last year in Dubuque.
Zachary A. Brenner, 33, a resident of the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque, was arrested on a warrant charging assault while displaying a weapon.
Court documents state that Brenner threatened Karen K. Lewis, 49, of 306 W. Locust St., No. 3, with a gun on Oct. 13, 2019.
Documents state that Lewis left her residence after 10:30 p.m. that night and walked to her vehicle nearby. After she got in, Brenner walked past, stopped and walked up to the driver’s side window with a gun in his hand. He pointed it at her and asked her to put her window down.
Lewis told authorities that Brenner said “he had murdered someone in her car and that there was blood everywhere,” documents state. Lewis had bought the vehicle one day earlier, but it was clean.
Lewis said Brenner eventually stepped back, placed the gun on the ground and again asked her to lower the window. Lewis lowered the window “a little bit, but Brenner did not really say anything,” documents state.
Brenner eventually picked up the gun and walked away. Traffic camera footage confirmed Lewis’ account of events.
Authorities located and interviewed Brenner on April 17. Documents state that he had no recollection of the incident and told authorities that “he was probably high on methamphetamine” at the time.
A warrant was issued for Brenner’s arrest on May 4.