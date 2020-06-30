The City of Fennimore Wastewater Treatment Plant seeks at least 20 acres of crop ground on which to apply biosolids, according to a release.
The plant converts raw waste into “biosolids” through various treatment processes.
When applied to land, the material provides nitrogen, phosphorus and organic material that can improve the soil condition and yield better crops, the release stated.
The land application of biosolids comes at no cost to the landowner.
For inquiries and more information, contact 608-822-6119.