Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff discovered dead fish in the 16th Street detention basin in Dubuque and high ammonia levels following a fertilizer spill last week.
Staff found elevated ammonia levels in rainwater running off the Gavilon parking lot during an inspection on Monday, according to a press release from the DNR.
They also are conducting a fish count and so far have found dead bluegill, walleye, largemouth bass, northern pike, channel catfish, minnows, common carp and giant floater mussels in the detention basin, according to the release.
Officials originally reported a spill at Gavilon near the intersection of Kerper Boulevard and East 12th Street last week. Officials said a pump was left running while fertilizer was being transferred from a barge.
The DNR now estimates 432,000 gallons of liquid fertilizer overflowed from storage tanks during the spill.
DNR officials said the main site of the spill has been contained, but "DNR staff think recent rains may have washed fertilizer into the pond." Gavilon is working with a contractor to make sure stormwater is contained.
DNR officials are monitoring cleanup and will consider appropriate enforcement action, according to the release.