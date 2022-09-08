A man has pleaded guilty to charges related to stabbing a Dubuque woman in the neck earlier this year.
Cristopher Callejas-Gonzalez, 24, who has been living in Dubuque, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and first-degree attempted burglary.
If a plea deal is accepted, charges of going armed with intent and assault with a dangerous weapon would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a 10-year prison sentence for Callejas-Gonzalez. The defense will not join in that recommendation, but documents do not state the defense’s recommended sentence.
“(Callejas-Gonzalez) is not a United States citizen and has discussed the impact of this conviction on his immigration state,” plea documents state. “The defendant understands that he will be deported for these offenses and ineligible for re-entry.”
Callejas-Gonzalez initially was charged with attempted murder and going armed with intent in connection with the stabbing. However, the attempted murder charge was not filed in his trial information.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III previously told the Telegraph Herald that Assistant County Attorney Joshua Sims is handling the case, and Sims reported that evidence did not support the attempted murder charge.
Court documents state that police responded to 2340 Central Ave. on June 3 after the stabbing was reported. Officers found Melissa A. Honeyfield, 40, of Dubuque, standing outside and holding a bedsheet to cover an about 2-inch puncture wound on the side of her neck.
She was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where staff found the knife missed all major arteries and caused tissue damage, according to documents.
Honeyfield told police that she didn’t know the man who attacked her, documents state, but Callejas-Gonzalez called 911 to report that he stabbed a woman named Melissa.
When officers met with Callejas-Gonzalez, he reported that he smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day, and he admitted that he was at 2340 Central Ave., Apt. 3.
“(Callejas-Gonzalez) then explained he began to hear voices and believed a female was in distress within the apartment,” documents state. “Callejas-Gonzalez stated he picked up a knife and ‘poked’ Melissa in the neck/shoulder area and continued to ask her, ‘Where is Jazmin?’”
Documents do not explain who “Jazmin” is.
Ebony T. Hayes, 30, of Dubuque, told police that she was in the apartment with Honeyfield and Callejas-Gonzalez, whom she only knew by his first name.
“(Hayes) heard chairs being knocked over in the kitchen, followed by Honeyfield screaming,” documents state. “Hayes opened the bathroom door and observed Callejas-Gonzalez pointing a knife at Honeyfield. Honeyfield was holding her shirt up to the left side of her neck and stated Callejas-Gonzalez had just stabbed her.”
Callejas-Gonzalez’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.