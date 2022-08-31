Jody Helmrichs

Jody Helmrichs is an Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame inductee from Delaware County

 Contributed

Six local 4-H volunteers were among more than 100 recently inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was held as part of the Iowa State Fair earlier this month in Des Moines.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.