Principals
Meredith Willman (left), principal at St. Columbkille Elementary School, and Sara Weires, principal at Resurrection Elementary School, stand outside Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque after morning Mass on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

 JESSICA REILLY

Students attending Dubuque County’s public and private schools will start a new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, along with some of the county’s newest school administrators.

Dubuque Community Schools, Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District each have new principals on some campuses for the 2023-2024 school year.

