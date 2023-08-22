Students attending Dubuque County’s public and private schools will start a new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 23, along with some of the county’s newest school administrators.
Dubuque Community Schools, Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District each have new principals on some campuses for the 2023-2024 school year.
New administrators will take the helm at Hempstead High School, Resurrection Elementary School and St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque, as well as Farley Elementary School and the nearby Drexler Middle School. Seton Catholic School in Peosta and Farley also will welcome a new principal.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with these new leaders about their strengths as administrators and their visions for their schools.
Meredith Willman
School: St. Columbkille Elementary School
Succeeding: Sister Catherine Stewart, who resigned in June. Willman will be a co-administrator of St. Columbkille with Holy Family Chief Administrator Phil Bormann, and officials plan to conduct a full search for a new principal in the 2024-2025 hiring season.
Background: Willman worked during the 2022-2023 school year as a student and staff support specialist at St. Columbkille. She taught third grade at the school from 2012 to 2015 before departing the system for a time and returning to teach at St. Columbkille in 2020.
Strengths as an administrator: Willman said she has an “innate love” of the St. Columbkille community after spending the majority of her teaching career there.
“I also have a strong calling to bring all people closer to Christ, whether that’s our students, families or staff,” she said.
Vision for the school: Willman said she hopes to strengthen the school’s family dynamic while focusing on Holy Family’s system-wide theme: the communion of saints and helping students and staff “grow in sanctity.”
Sara WeiresSchool: Resurrection Elementary School
Succeeding: Denise Grant, who retired in June.
Background: Weires recently finished her second year teaching fourth grade at Resurrection. She has taught at the elementary school for seven years and in the Holy Family system for 14 years.
Strengths as an administrator: Weires noted her tenure with Holy Family and her time spent working with students of varying ages as strengths she brings to her position.
Vision for the school: This year, Weires gave staff at Resurrection a miniature flashlight as a reminder to highlight the strengths and accomplishments of their colleagues and students.
“We all can help each other grow as individuals and people in our faith, so that’s our hope this year — to shine a light on everyone’s strengths and work together,” she said.
Julia Jorgenson
School: Hempstead High School
Succeeding: Lee Kolker, who retired in June.
Background: Jorgenson most recently served one year as assistant principal and registrar at Hempstead. She previously taught at Dubuque Senior High School since 2007, serving as a math teacher and completing stints as a math department chair and instructional coach. She also taught five years at Central Alternative High School.
Strengths as an administrator: Jorgenson described herself as “a direct communicator with kindness.” She believes her ability to make decisions and stick to them will serve her well in her new role.
Vision for the school: As schools continue to transition out of the pandemic and accompanying restrictions, Jorgenson hopes to incorporate more fun back into the Hempstead experience.
“My vision for our first year here is to make Hempstead the most welcoming place we can make it,” she said. “I obviously hope there is a lot of learning that happens and that teachers hold kids to high standards for that learning, but I also … really want to get kids excited about being a Mustang.”
Amanda Klaas
School: Farley Elementary School
Succeeding: Lori Grimoskas, who retired from the district in June.
Background: Klaas most recently served as an instructional coach at Cascade and Dyersville elementary schools for eight years and previously taught at Drexler Middle School for four years.
Strengths as an administrator: Klaas said her many years in the Western Dubuque district and her work as an instructional coach have allowed her to interact with various administrators and staff members.
“I’m a people person, so any way that I can connect and establish and foster relationships is one of my biggest focuses,” she said.
Vision for the school: This year, Klaas said, she plans to focus on getting to know the Farley community and ensuring that staff have what they need to have “the greatest impact on student learning.”
Adam Kedley
School: Drexler Middle School
Succeeding: Scott Firzlaff, who left the district in June.
Background: Kedley most recently was assistant principal and activities director for seven years at Cascade Junior/High School, where he also spent one year as an instructional coach. His first position in the district was teaching sixth and eighth grade for four years at Drexler.
Strengths as an administrator: Kedley described himself as a strong communicator who is passionate about middle school education.
“I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for middle school students, and I’ve always wanted to work with that age range,” he said. “Now, I get the opportunity to lead and work with like-minded people.”
Vision for the school: The two main topics of focus at Drexler this year will be communication and accountability, Kedley said. Ultimately, he hopes to create a students-first building where staff members, families and students are eager to come each day.
Clayton Ellsworth
School: Seton Catholic School
Succeeding: Eric Meyer, who resigned in June.
Background: Ellsworth spent the past decade in Alaska. He taught several middle school subjects for six years in Seward and also spent about three years as the sole K-12 teacher in a village about six miles south of the Arctic Circle.
Strengths as an administrator: Ellsworth said he is “very personable” in his educational approach.
“I like people a lot, and forming relationships, I think, is a keystone to good education, making impacts on children’s lives ... and helping (staff) become the best teachers that they can possibly be,” he said.
Vision for the school: Over the next three years, Ellsworth has four key goals for Seton: boosting math and reading scores; strengthening bonds between the school’s Peosta and Farley campuses; building relationships among staff, students and faculty; and focusing on spiritual formation.