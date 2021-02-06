A teen was injured Thursday when she crashed into a snowbank outside of Dubuque.
McKenna N. Wagner, 18, of Peosta, Iowa, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday on Old Highway Road. The report states that Wagner was westbound when she came across snowdrifts in the roadway. She then lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a snowbank off the road.
Sheriff’s department deputies reported finding an open can of an alcoholic iced tea drink in Wagner’s vehicle, and she was cited with possession of alcohol while under the legal age.