The sign-up period for The Salvation Army of Dubuque’s Christmas toy and food giveaway for low-income households is set for next week.
To sign up, visit the organization’s office at 1099 Iowa St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 12 to 15 and Monday, Nov. 18.
Participants will need to bring photo identification for adults registering and one of the following for each child — a Social Security card, birth certificate or school record, according to a press release. The toy distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
The organization also will launch its annual bell-ringing, red-kettle campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Funds raised benefit families in need, children’s programs, the homeless and seniors.
Bell-ringing registration is available at registertoring.com. Enter “Dubuque” as the city and select times and location.