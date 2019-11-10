The sign-up period for The Salvation Army of Dubuque’s Christmas toy and food giveaway for low-income households is set for next week.

To sign up, visit the organization’s office at 1099 Iowa St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 12 to 15 and Monday, Nov. 18.

Participants will need to bring photo identification for adults registering and one of the following for each child — a Social Security card, birth certificate or school record, according to a press release. The toy distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The organization also will launch its annual bell-ringing, red-kettle campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Funds raised benefit families in need, children’s programs, the homeless and seniors.

Bell-ringing registration is available at registertoring.com. Enter “Dubuque” as the city and select times and location.

