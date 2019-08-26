Question: Why is there no signage with the history of the bridge at Bergfeld Recreation Area? It is an important part of Dubuque County’s history. How do local officials decide where to place interpretive signs?
Answer: Dubuque officials select sites for interpretive signs based on funding availability, according to city spokesman Randy Gehl. Officials will sometimes include funding for interpretive signs in project budgets. But other times, they apply for grants to have them installed.
The Dubuque & Dunleith Bridge is among sites currently being considered for signage when funding is available, Gehl wrote in an email to the TH.
The bridge is a remaining piece of an 1872 structure that approached a larger bridge spanning the Mississippi River, the first one to cross the river at Dubuque, according to the city’s website.
The Dubuque & Dunleith Bridge was relocated to Whitewater Creek, but then was put into storage because it could no longer hold vehicle traffic.
The city later agreed to take over ownership of the bridge. Work crews relocated it to the Bergfeld Recreation Area in 2010.
Question: Do students in Dubuque schools still learn cursive? If not, why and when did they stop?
Answer: A vast majority of Dubuque Community School District third-graders learn cursive in class, according to Cindy Steffens, director of elementary education. However, it is not a requirement of the state’s literacy standards and thus is not a required part of the curriculum.
The ways in which teachers include cursive in their classrooms can vary, Steffens said. Some will teach it as a standalone lesson, while others embed it into student assignments.
Some teachers might also include cursive in their lessons at other grade levels.
“It really depends on individual teachers and how they feel it best fits the needs of their students,” Steffens said.
However, many teachers still see value in helping their students learn cursive, Steffens said, noting that it helps students with reading cursive writing and that it is easier for some students than printing.
“Because the letters are connected, it makes it easier because you’re not picking up your pencil and setting it down,” she said.