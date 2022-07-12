PEOSTA, Iowa — Just more than a week into his job as president of Northeast Iowa Community College, Herbert Riedel said he is focused on continuing a tradition of excellence while bringing his own unique skills to the role.
“I have continually been impressed with everything that this college has been doing,” he said. “It has had great leadership for many years … and I do want to be a very visible leader on our campuses and our centers throughout our 5,000-mile service area.”
Riedel officially began in his role at NICC on July 1. He succeeded former president Liang Chee Wee, who stepped down after 11 years at the college’s helm.
Riedel most recently was president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala., from 2009 to 2019.
He also was previously vice president for instruction and student development at Northeast Texas Community College, along with positions at University of Central Florida and Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, S.C.
“He brings an experience of being a successful president, so it’s not like he has a big learning curve,” said Jim Anderson, president of the NICC Board of Trustees. “He’s got a background in helping manufacturing, and he has an entrepreneurial spirit.”
Riedel has already introduced one new initiative to the college by working with the Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange program to bring NICC’s first-ever foreign exchange student to campus.
The German student will enroll in the advanced manufacturing program in Peosta this fall, and the college is currently seeking a family to host him during his yearlong stay.
“I worked with this same program for several years in Alabama, and it opens doors,” Riedel said. “It is a really rewarding opportunity.”
Riedel said he is also excited to step into several ongoing initiatives at NICC, including the launch of a competitive e-sports team this fall and major renovations at the college’s Peosta campus, slated for completion by summer’s end.
Additionally, he hopes to enhance the college’s partnerships with elected officials, businesses and other educational institutions, which he characterized as already among the strongest in the state.
“He’s worked with building partnerships down in Texas and Alabama, so I think the knowledge he’s acquired there … gave him overall the best experience and (made him) the best fit with NICC’s needs and our community’s needs,” Anderson said.
Riedel has planned listening sessions with NICC faculty and students to get a better sense of their concerns and priorities for the college’s future.
Among his own priorities include increasing NICC’s enrollment, which fell 13.2% from fall 2016 to fall 2021.
He said he hopes to help the college attract students by emphasizing the unique benefits of a community college, from open admissions to an affordable degree and exposure to peers of a wide variety of ages and educational backgrounds.
“I would say our biggest challenge is to continually ensure that our story gets told,” Riedel said. “We have a great story to tell, and we have wonderful opportunities. I want everybody to know just what’s here.”
