The most-played song on Dubuque County’s digital jukeboxes last year is an ode to drinking away the pain of heart break.
“Whiskey Glasses,” a 2018 single released by country musician Morgan Wallen, topped a list of the county’s most-popular songs of 2019, released last week by The Octave Group. The company drew the data from its subsidiary TouchTunes, which provides digital jukeboxes in more than 65,000 venues nationwide, including many in Dubuque County.
Here’s a song-by-song look at Dubuque County’s top bar tunes:
1 “WHISKEY GLASSES”
Performer: Morgan Wallen
Released: 2018
Key lyric: “I’ma need some whiskey glasses ’cause I don’t wanna see the truth. She’s probably making out on the couch right now with someone new. Yeah, I’ma need some whiskey glasses if I’m gonna make it through.”
2 “FAT BOTTOMED GIRLS”
Performer: Queen
Released: 1978
Key lyric: “Oh, won’t you take me home tonight? Oh, down beside your red firelight. Oh, and you give it all you got. Fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin’ world go ’round.”
3 “TENNESSEE WHISKEY”
Performer: Chris Stapleton
Released: 2015
Key lyric: “You’re as smooth as Tennessee whiskey. You’re as sweet as strawberry wine. You’re as warm as a glass of brandy and honey, I stay stoned on your love all the time.”
4 “COPPERHEAD ROAD”
Performer: Steve Earle
Released: 1988
Key lyric: “You hardly ever saw Granddaddy down here. He only come to town about twice a year. He’d buy a hundred pound of yeast and some copper line. Everybody knew that he made moonshine.”
5 “DRINK IN MY HAND”
Performer: Eric Church
Released: 2011
Key lyrics: “To fill it up or throw it down. I got a 40-hour week worth of trouble to drown. No need to complicate it, I’m a simple man. All you got to do is put a drink in my hand.”
6 “OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)”
Performer: Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)
Released: 2018
Key lyric: “Yeah, I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road. I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more. I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road. I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more.”
7 “TRUTH HURTS”
Performer: Lizzo
Released: 2017
Key lyric: “Why men great ’til they gotta be great? Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face. Best friend sat me down in the salon chair. Shampoo press, get you out of my hair.”
8 “FAMILY TRADITION”
Performer: Hank Williams Jr.
Released: 1979
Key lyric: “They get on me and want to know, Hank why do you drink? Hank, why do you roll smoke? Why must you live out the songs that you wrote? Over and over, everybody makes my predictions. So if I get stoned, I’m just carrying on an old family tradition.”
9 “POUR SOME SUGAR ON ME”
Performer: Def Leppard
Released: 1987
Key lyric: “Take a bottle, shake it up. Break the bubble, break it up. Pour some sugar on me. Ooh, in the name of love. Pour some sugar on me.”
10 “BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY”
Performer: Queen
Released: 1975
Key lyric: “I see a little silhouetto of a man. Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango? Thunderbolt and lightning, very, very frightening me.”
Here are TouchTunes’ statewide lists for Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin:
Iowa
“Tennessee Whiskey,” Chris Stapleton
“Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
“Copperhead Road,” Steve Earle
“Fat Bottomed Girls,” Queen
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drink in My Hand,” Eric Church
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
Illinois
“Tennessee Whiskey,” Chris Stapleton
“Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
“Fat Bottomed Girls,” Queen
“Copperhead Road,” Steve Earle
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“I Love This Bar,” Toby Keith
“Drink in My Hand,” Eric Church
“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
Wisconsin
“Tennessee Whiskey,” Chris Stapleton
“Copperhead Road,” Steve Earle
“Fat Bottomed Girls,” Queen
“Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)
“Drink in My Hand,” Eric Church
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“I Love This Bar,” Toby Keith
“Fishin’ in the Dark,” Nitty Gritty Dirt Band