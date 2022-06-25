The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, swiftly drew both celebration and condemnation from local advocates and elected officials representing the tri-state area.
“I’m excited to say that as of this morning, we live in a post-Roe America,” said Augustine Payne, executive director of Dubuque County Right to Life, at a press conference Friday afternoon at the organization’s office.
His statement was greeted with applause from those in attendance.
Cassie Schetgen, president of the board for Dubuque County Right to Life, said the Supreme Court’s decision marked the beginning of the end to legalized abortion in the U.S. However, the organization’s efforts are not done, she said.
“We are working to not only make abortion illegal but, more importantly, to make abortion unthinkable,” she said. “Our efforts will continue to make people aware of the horrors of abortion, not only for the baby, but for the mother, the father and the surrounding community.”
Jess Felix last month organized a Dubuque protest supporting abortion rights after a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision was leaked. She called the high court’s decision an “egregious violation” of human rights, though she said she was unsurprised by it. She also said she was worried about what the decision would mean for issues such as same-sex marriage.
“People need to take to the streets,” she said. “They need to show they’re not OK with this. The time has come and gone for it to be a nice polite debate. Now, we have to demand.”
The Archdiocese of Dubuque on Friday released a message from Archbishop Michael Jackels, in which he wrote that the Supreme Court’s decision is “a huge step in the right direction” and noted that there still is work to be done to “assure the most basic of human rights, the right to life.”
“This is an answer to untold numbers of prayers and sacrifices offered for the protection of children in the womb, as well as the fruit of years of advocacy by a multitude of people; these pray-ers and workers are to be commended,” Jackels wrote.
Planned Parenthood North Central States, which covers an area that includes Iowa, shared a statement on social media about the ruling.
“Although we have long anticipated and planned for this day, the reality is shocking, and this is a tragic day for our country,” it stated, in part, later adding, “Every person deserves the fundamental right to control their own body. Planned Parenthood is committed to helping patients find and access the care you need — even in this new era of abortion rights.”
Elected officials also were quick to weigh in on the Supreme Court decision.
Here is how politicians responded after the news broke. Some of the following statements and online posts have been edited for length.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: “The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers: “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith and their doctor to make the reproductive health care decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values or responsibilities.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker: “In Illinois, we’ve planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care,” he said, while promising to call a special legislative session.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa: “I’m proudly and adamantly pro-life. This decision reflects the science, will save lives and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa: “For many Americans, including myself, this decision is about far more than correcting a flawed legal analysis in Roe; it means that the rights of the unborn are no longer in jeopardy by our federal government. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principle we are endowed by our creator with the unalienable right to life — a right that must be protected.
“This ruling does not ban the practice of abortion but instead empowers the people, through their accountable elected representatives to make commonsense policy decisions. It takes policymaking out of the hands of unelected judges.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.: “The Senate Judiciary Committee will explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America in a hearing next month. The court’s decision to erase the right to access an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions. I will keep fighting to enshrine into law a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.: “This disastrous, extreme decision that goes directly against what 70% of Americans want could have devastating, even deadly, consequences for women — especially women of color. ...
“While this is a tragic day in our nation’s history, let’s be clear: this is not over, and we are far from powerless. I will never stop working to codify Roe v. Wade into law.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.: “An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849, and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. I ask people to join this fight with their voices and their votes because we will not be taken back — we will move forward.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.: “Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost 50 years, the decision of nine unelected justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed. This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life. Hopefully, the debate will be conducted with sincerity, compassion and respect for the broad range of views that people hold.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa: “This decision will save countless lives. In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and work to support expecting mothers and their babies.”
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa: “Today, the Supreme Court made the important decision to allow individual sates to be able to uphold the sanctity of life and protect the unborn. As a doctor, I believe that every life is precious, and I have always and will always vote in support of protecting life and the unborn.
”Just as I did when I was a state senator, I will continue to work to ensure women have access to affordable contraceptives, quality maternal care, and provide support and increase awareness to adoption services.”
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.: “In one fell swoop, six justices stripped away the rights of millions of Americans. Survivors of rape and incest are in danger; our medical privacy and autonomy are in jeopardy; and the Supreme Court has just legalized government-mandated pregnancies.
“I fear for the other fundamental rights these justices could take away from us and for the repercussions that will follow in the future. This is a tragic day for freedom in America.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.: “Though this extreme ruling is rooted in misogyny and disproportionately impacts women, it also undermines every American’s right to bodily autonomy and threatens other essential protections for privacy and self-determination. Justice Thomas’s concurring opinion calls on the court to revisit prior rulings on marriage equality, contraception and private relationships between consenting adults.
“The fight for basic human rights like abortion doesn’t end here. The Senate must codify Roe today and not a day later.”
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis.: “For nearly half a century, women have been able to make personal decisions about their reproductive health, their lives and their futures without interference from the government. Removing this fundamental right will have devastating consequences for women and families across the nation. Today’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that millions of women will be living with fewer freedoms than their mothers and grandmothers and puts every American’s right to privacy on shaky ground. We can’t go backwards. Last year, I voted to codify the rights Roe v. Wade protected, and the Senate must act with urgency to do the same.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque: “We knew this was coming. But it doesn’t make it any easier to stomach. Women deserve the right to make choices about their life and their future — including starting a family.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta: “Roe v. Wade is overturned! Life wins!”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque: “This is a travesty for the millions of women in Iowa, and everyone who supports access to safe, legal abortion. Some people will find out this week that they’re pregnant, and they won’t have the ability to make a meaningful decision about their future — a right that we’ve had for 50 years. ...
“The right to abortion is in grave danger in Iowa. We need to send a strong message to Republican politicians in Iowa who will see this as their opportunity to outlaw abortion: the majority of Iowans support safe and legal abortion.”
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport: “I am pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade that returns the debate about abortion to the states where it belongs. State legislatures will now be tasked with setting the direction for abortion. I will continue to defend life and work toward ending pro-abortion policies here in Illinois.”
