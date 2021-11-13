Earlier this fall, Arlene Petsche developed a sore on her left foot.
Doctors detected a lack of blood flow to the extremity caused by severely calcified and blocked arteries, which was preventing the ulcer from healing.
At first, Petsche and her family feared her lower leg might need to be amputated. But a new procedure available at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital addressed the issue in a minimally invasive manner.
Petsche, 91, was the first patient to receive the hospital’s new Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) procedure. Finley is the first hospital in Dubuque to offer this treatment, in which physicians use sonic pressure waves to fracture plaque and calcium in an artery. This expands the artery and restores blood flow.
Dr. Tauseef Khan, the hospital’s director of cardiovascular medicine, performed Petsche’s procedure in October.
He explained that arteries are naturally pliable, but when calcium accumulates in the walls of an artery, it becomes hard and inflexible.
“From a water hose, it becomes a lead pipe,” he said.
Doctors can utilize tools such as lasers or drill-like devices to break down calcium deposits. However, these methods can create microscopic calcium pieces that can travel down the bloodstream and create obstructions.
The shockwave IVL procedure alleviates this concern by fracturing the calcium rather than breaking it into tiny pieces. Sonic pressure waves can also penetrate more deeply into the artery wall, more effectively treating deep calcium deposits such as Petsche’s.
“Once there is cracking, now the artery will be more pliable, and we can expand it better,” Khan said.
Petsche and her daughter, Sharon Bartels, described the procedure as minimally invasive and very simple. Her surgery was over within two hours, and by 4 p.m. that day, she was back home.
“It’s not much of a surgery,” said Petsche, who continues to receive follow-up care at the Wound and Hyperbaric Center at Finley Hospital. “It was easy.”
Khan said offering technologies such as shockwave IVL at Finley Hospital lets patients receive treatment locally rather than traveling long distances for multiple appointments.
“We’re always striving for safer and more effective ways of helping our patients,” he said. “… To have the ability to provide these services to our patients here in our community is the crux of what we are here for and what we do.”
Petsche recommended the procedure to any patient with severely calcified arteries who is told he or she might be a good candidate.
“I’d advise anybody that thinks they want it done to think a second time and try it,” she said. “... If it can help me and help somebody else when they’re having pain, and they can recover as fast as I did, I’m for it.”
For more information on the shockwave IVL procedure, visit www.unitypoint.org/dubuque/shockwave.