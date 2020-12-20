Police said two people were injured Friday in a crash on Dubuque’s west side.
Maria M. Fleege, 55, of Dubuque, and Rosemarie T. Ames, 65, of Dubuque, were both injured but were not taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Friday at the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Carter roads. The report states that Fleege’s vehicle was northbound on JFK as Edward J. Wiezorek III, 55, of Dubuque, was westbound on Carter Road and headed toward the intersection. Ames was a passenger in Wiezorek’s vehicle.
Wiezorek stopped at the intersection’s stop sign but proceeded into the intersection, colliding with Fleege, the report states. Wiezorek was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.