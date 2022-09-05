MANCHESTER, Iowa — With his business continuing to grow, Kurt Heims needed a new location.
And with his new spot at 121 E. Main St. in Manchester, Heims Awards and Custom Gifts has found a storefront with increased visibility and foot traffic.
Heims Awards and Custom Gifts is the place to purchase awards, trophies, plaques and medals, along with customized engraved gifts ranging from cutting boards to picture frames. Heims said he can engrave and customize any of more than 27,000 items.
“If someone walks in and doesn’t see an item, they should ask me about what they want,” he said. “A customer came in recently asking if I could customize a child’s bicycle license. I was able to get them in and customize it for her with the child’s name and design.”
Besides a customer base of local schools and sports teams, Heims also specializes in unique gift items. He said he has customized gifts for weddings, bridal parties and funerals, for example. In addition, he supplied trophies and awards for fairs in Delaware, Jones and Dubuque counties.
When it comes to school logos, he has approval from 20 schools to use their logos, including West Delaware, Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley.
“I’ll have the list of schools displayed in the store, so if anyone is looking for something with a school logo, we can print it up or engrave it,” he said.
This is his third relocation since opening in the pro shop of Lightning Lanes Bowling Alley in 2018.
“Business has exceeded my expectations. I did not expect to be on my third location in four years.”
Heims, who is also president of Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, said this move was an easy decision.
“The location is great being downtown, right next to restaurants and the movie theater,” he said.
The business is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Information about the store also can be found on Facebook or Instagram at Heims Awards.
