DARLINGTON, Wis. — A controversial Lafayette County resolution that threatened journalists with prosecution if their reporting deviated from press releases was derived from an email sent by a neighboring county supervisor, but he denies responsibility for crafting the proposal.
Records obtained by the Telegraph Herald indicate that Iowa County Board Chairman John Meyers provided language that formed the basis for the measure, which he emailed upon request Oct. 31 to Lafayette County and Grant County officials for consideration by their respective boards.
“I do not write the resolutions. I might have put some ideas in their head,” Meyers said. “It was a late-night rant.”
But much of the text in Meyers’ proposal was lifted verbatim, including proposals to establish review boards that would oversee the release of information concerning a well contamination study in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
“Our conference will do a complete review of the whole test process and our expectations for the release before we give further information,” Meyers wrote. “Maybe make the press sign a cooperation agreement that they include the entire study. Threaten to prosecute them for slander.”
He also recommended the censure and public admonishment of any board member “caught distorting information intentionally.”
Meyers acknowledged in his email that his draft “might sound crazy, but it is a start.”
Meyers told the Telegraph Herald that he later was provided with a copy of the resolution the Lafayette County board was to consider at its Nov. 12 meeting, and he forwarded it to Iowa County’s corporation counsel, who told him it was a “bad idea.”
After the Lafayette County proposal attracted a storm of national attention, three subsequent drafts that removed controversial items were circulated before that county board tabled the measure. During a meeting this week, Lafayette County officials confirmed that it is no longer being considered.
Neither the Grant nor Iowa County boards ever considered adopting similar resolutions.
Meyers said he sent his email with the intent of curbing future misrepresentation of well-testing results.
“I’m not an expert on any of this stuff,” he said. “We’re just trying to defend southwest Wisconsin.”