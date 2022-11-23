The City of Dubuque aims to provide additional financial relief to local arts and culture nonprofits still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque City Council members recently approved the Arts Operating Recovery Subgranting Program, which will use $435,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to award grants of up to $25,000 to local organizations to help them pay for ongoing operating costs.
Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs manager for the city, said the grants can be used to cover a variety expenses, including marketing, salary support, utilities, fees for artists and costs associated with health and safety supplies.
She said the program is not restricted to organizations specifically working in the arts. Nonprofits with a broader range of programming, some of which include the arts, also can apply.
The program aims to help local arts and culture groups still experiencing low revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, either through low attendance at events or a lack of financial contributions to the arts.
“During that two-year period of COVID, there was a huge loss of revenue for these organizations,” Petersen-Brant said. “This grant funding helps them to make up some of those costs and take some steps forward.”
Miki Robinson, operations and marketing manger for Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, said attendance has remained low since the pandemic, forcing the organization to rely less on earned revenue and more on outside grant support.
“We’re not even close to back to pre-COVID levels,” Robinson said. “We don’t anticipate that it will go back to normal until at least 2024, so for now, this kind of funding is essential.”
Funding for the grants comes from a larger $500,000 National Endowment of the Arts award that the city received in November 2021. While the vast majority of the funds will go toward the grant program, the city also will spend $15,000 creating a new program that supports individual arts-based projects.
Petersen-Brant said that about $50,000 also has been committed to paying for a temporary city communications and grant administration assistant position, which was filled in August.
While the funding was awarded to the city about a year ago, Petersen-Brant said it took time to determine how the funds would be distributed and to ensure the planned program aligned with federal guidelines.
“It was a long process,” she said. “It took some time to develop all of those materials.”
Petersen-Brant said grants will likely be awarded to local organizations by mid-February.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh expressed his support for the program during a recent Dubuque City Council meeting.
“I’m really glad to see us continue to use the ARPA funds that came our way in such a responsible way,” he said.
