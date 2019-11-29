Holiday Train
People listen to music by The Trews in Bellevue, Iowa, as they performed on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train during its stop Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. The train will return to eastern Iowa this year, making a stop Dec. 12 in Marquette. 

 NICKI KOHL

Canadian Pacific Railway's Holiday Train has begun its multi-state journey, and soon will make its way to eastern Iowa. 

However, the train -- effectively a portable holiday concert decked out in bright, flashing lights -- won't be stopping in Dubuque this year. But holiday revelers willing to make the trek to Marquette, Iowa, still can get in on the fun. 

The train is set to make a stop at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Marina parking lot north of Lady Luck Casino at Water Street and Iowa 76. The music will begin at 3 p.m. 

Performers this year include Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott. Attendees are asked to bring donations of heart-healthy food that will be distributed to food pantries. 

