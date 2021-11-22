Sorry, an error occurred.
Donated items are sought for Dubuque County’s annual Christmas collection for residents of Sunnycrest Manor.
Items including body wash, deodorant, tissues, games, craft items and more can be purchased by visiting an Amazon gift list online at https://amzn.to/3HHiWO3. Visit https://bit.ly/3cvG2ch to make a donation online.
Monetary donations can be made by check to Sunnycrest Manor Auxiliary, Attn: Sally Frick, 2375 Roosevelt St., Dubuque, IA 52001.
Sunnycrest Manor is the Dubuque County-owned-and-operated long-term-care facility in Dubuque.
