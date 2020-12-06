A free food distribution will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Multicultural Family Center, 1101 Central Ave.
Space is limited. Register beginning at noon Monday, Dec. 7, online at mfcdbq.org/mfc-food-pantry or call 563-582-3681.
