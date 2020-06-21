When Abhay and Mandy Rawal locked eyes on Sadhana’s adoption file, they knew that she was the child they were searching for.
A photograph among the documents depicted a classroom full of students seated in rows of desks. But one child stood amiss. A skinny little girl.
Her birth date was the same as Abhay’s — July 27.
“Numbers are doing something here,” he thought.
It took him and Mandy about
30 minutes to decide, but years to sort through the bureaucratic complexity of an international adoption. Finally, in October 2016, they flew to Vijayawada, India, to meet her and bring her back to their Dubuque home.
Sadhana lived at an orphanage called Luisiana Home with about 40 other girls. She did not know her birth mother, who the family believes surrendered Sadhana at a hospital.
“I always wished I would have a family, but I never thought it would come true,” Sadhana said.
Several relatives in Mandy’s family have adopted children, and she said it was important for her to do the same.
In Sadhana’s case, Mandy and Abhay believed it would be easier for the girl to adjust because Abhay also grew up in India, albeit more than 600 miles from Vijayawada.
Sadhana, now 9, is a fourth grader at Audubon Elementary School, where Mandy, 40, is a technology information coach. Abhay, 39, works at John Deere Dubuque Works as an engineering supervisor.
Adjusting to the United States was “good” but “scary,” Sadhana said. She struggled to express herself initially, as Telugu is her first language. Wearing seatbelts also frustrated her.
Her latest challenge was mastering the four mathematical operations. She worked at home with flashcards and workbooks after Dubuque schools closed when the COVID-19 pandemic escalated.
“She always gets nervous, and she always gets scared,” Abhay said. “One thing we’ve always told her, ‘Keep trying, and if you get it wrong, it’s OK.’”
Sadhana recently deduced the relationship between multiplication and division, but arithmetic is not the only lesson she is learning. Persistence is another outcome.
“It’s fun watching her grow up and watching her think of the things we are trying to teach her and apply those,” Abhay said.
For Abhay and Mandy, the math is clear.
Sadhana, their one child, is the most important number in their life.
PULL-UP
Fatherhood has changed the lives of countless adults. Father’s Day offers both dads and their children a chance to reflect upon the things they have imparted to and learned from each other.
In rural Cuba City, Wis., the Busch family lives on a 160-acre farm where they raise cattle, corn and beans.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early spring, Michael, the patriarch, purchased six calves and, later, a pig for his four children to care for, with the intent of keeping them occupied.
“Growing up on a farm, I think you learn a lot of work ethic, working together as a family,” said Michael, 34.
Peyton, 9, the eldest, quickly took to mixing milk replacer and bottle-feeding her calves under her father’s instruction.
“You get to play with them,” she said.
Meanwhile, Parker, 7, has an affinity for machines.
He sits on Michael’s lap in the tractor and sometimes is allowed to steer along the crop rows.
Parker also operates a skid-steer loader by himself. Usually, he gets to park it at the end of the day, but sometimes he lifts hay bales.
Michael has branded in Parker’s memory the most important rule for operating farm equipment. Parker recites the warning without much thought.
“Look (out) for people,” he said.
While Palmer, 5, just learned to drive a kid-size four-wheeler and enjoys zipping across the farmyard, 2-year-old Pierce has not yet taken to the road.
Busch wants his children to appreciate the value of work, but also to adventure outside. The kids often invent new ways to have fun on the farm.
Recently, Peyton grasped an old milking pipe in a former parlor that stands on the property. Lifting herself toward the ceiling, she performed a series of pull-ups.
“Peyton wants to be a ninja warrior when she grows up,” Michael said.
The brothers watched their older sibling.
“Let me up now,” Parker said.
“I want to,” Palmer added, taking his turn.
“Pull,” Michael said, elevating Palmer by his waist.
The boy rose.
TAKING SHOTS
Following in her father’s footsteps has not always been a cakewalk for Rebecca Nauman-Bailey, even when the job is photographing a wedding.
She grew up in Dubuque, the only child of Greg and Michelle Nauman. Now, she lives directly across the Mississippi River in Illinois.
Greg Nauman has taken pictures for 55 years. With 1,400 weddings under his belt and a certification as a master photographer, he jokes that his career has lasted too long.
“People remember him and Nauman Photography, which was his business name,” said Nauman-Bailey, 34.
“Favorably,” Nauman interjected. “They remember me favorably.”
Nauman-Bailey paused.
“Yeah, uh-huh,” she said, rolling her eyes.
The two have maintained a salty comradery since Nauman-Bailey was a child.
After she graduated from Columbia College Chicago in 2007, she unexpectedly began her own venture into photography.
Sometimes, she sought her father’s advice and pointers for covering weddings.
“How does that saying go?” asked Nauman, 70. “The teacher will appear when the student is ready to learn?”
Nauman-Bailey laughed.
“We’ve grown. I’ve accepted his knowledge,” she said. “Not right out of college. You think you know everything.”
Together, the two photograph Loras All-Sports Camp four times per year. They both use Nikon cameras, so they can swap equipment and produce pictures with the same color balance.
What is it like working together?
“Difficult,” Nauman said.
“You can’t say that,” Nauman-Bailey said.
“Oh, it’s been a real pleasure,” Nauman said.
“We can be stubborn,” Nauman-Bailey said. “We have a lot of the same personality traits.”
ZEST FOR LIFE
Lynn Skemp last hugged her father in March.
Through the glass front doors at his assisted-living facility, she waved, shed a few tears and told her dad that she loves him.
Although Paul Farrey is living in lockdown, each week he plays bingo in the hallway, works out at chair fitness class and recites the rosary.
“I’ve got be active,” the 93-year-old said. “I love life.”
A resident at Luther Manor Grand Meadows campus in Asbury, Iowa, Farrey is unfazed by the “unreal” circumstances wrought by the new coronavirus, which has cut off physical contact with the outside world. To prevent a potential outbreak, residents are socially distancing and cannot leave the facility nor receive guests.
“He’s a person that tries to find the best in life to stay happy,” said Skemp, 65. “He’s taught us kids that. Life is what you make it.”
Farrey worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for more than 30 years, retiring from his position as an equipment tester in 1987. He raised his children — Barbara, Lynn, Paula, John and Michael — in Hazel Green, Wis.
With their mother, Viola, who died from cancer in 2017, the family camped in northern Wisconsin and held picnics at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque, feasting on grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.
When Farrey returned home from weekly church services, to which he wore a top hat, he bought his children candy cigarettes at a local grocery.
He pulled the sugary sticks out of his coat pockets after rummaging through them in feigned confusion.
When the siblings had disagreements with their father, he would apologize and pat his chest above his heart. That is where it hurt.
“I love you from here,” Farrey would say.
Even apart, his children can still feel it.