Benefit

The Sparks family is holding a benefit this weekend to raise money to help pay for medical expenses and a memorial bench at Audubon Elementary School in Dubuque. The family intends to donate the remaining money to Compass to Care, an organization that covers travel-related expenses for families in need with children treated for cancer.

The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Fast Freddy’s Bar, 3130 Jackson St. in Dubuque.