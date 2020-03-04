Teresa Sparks lay on a makeshift bed in her living room, gently letting her son’s hair fall through her fingers like sand while he slept beside her.
She pulled him close. There was something she had to tell him.
“It’s OK, Dylan. It’s OK to let go,” she whispered as tears fell down her cheeks and soaked a pillow they shared. “I’ll be OK. We’ll be OK.”
Teresa kept talking.
She told him how strong he was. What a good boy he was. How loved he was.
It had been nine years since Dylan, 13, first complained of frequent headaches. He was 4 at the time, and his parents, Teresa and Troy Sparks, of Dubuque, gave him Tylenol and sent him off running again.
But then his balance and energy waned. He fell on a school playground and hit his head. A scan at a local doctor’s office revealed the mass in the back of his head the size of a golf ball.
“You need to go to Iowa City,” a doctor said, referencing the renowned children’s hospital there.
They left immediately. It was a 90-minute drive.
ROUND ONE
Me-du-llo-blast-oma.
It’s a cancerous brain tumor that forms in the lower back part of the brain and causes poor coordination, fatigue and dizziness.
It’s what caused Dylan to fall on the playground.
Five days after the Sparks family arrived at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in January 2011, surgeons removed the tumor near his brain stem.
“They said he would be in a medically induced coma for three days,” Teresa recalled. “Well, he was in a coma for a month. ... He just wouldn’t wake up.”
Then, Dylan finally opened his eyes.
But it was all he could do. He couldn’t talk. He couldn’t move.
“When they removed the tumor, they scraped his brain stem,” Troy said. “What I like to say is they unplugged all of the wiring.”
For five years, Dylan didn’t speak as his small body slowly recovered.
First, he learned to kick his left leg. Then, his right.
His first word was “no,” Teresa said.
“For the longest time, we would just have to ask him questions,” she said. “One time, he wanted a Lunchable, and I was going through everything, and he was getting mad because I didn’t know.”
Dylan regained his words and movement with the help of speech and physical therapists and a former school teacher, who visited frequently.
For years, he had regular brain scans to be sure the cancer was gone.
Through it all, Dylan didn’t complain.
“He didn’t realize he had disabilities,” Teresa said.
He was just a little kid.
ROUND TWO
Last summer was the best.
Dylan had grown into an adolescent boy whom doctors had declared cancer-free.
He ran through his backyard on Rhomberg Avenue and swam in the pool. He was able to be a kid again, Troy said.
“I loved hearing him laugh.”
But in December, Teresa and Troy noticed Dylan’s balance was off again. The cancer was back.
They had spent the past nine years recovering from the first tumor and now faced it all over again.
It wasn’t fair.
“I was mad,” Troy said. “If I would have known this (was going to happen), I think we would have just let the cancer be. I would rather have him have a great life, what he had left of it. ... I would have rather had him be that Dylan.”
The days and weeks blurred as Teresa and Troy cared for Dylan as best they could.
There would be no surgery this time. Doctors agreed it was too risky.
It was just a matter of time until the tumor strangled Dylan’s brain stem, which is responsible for vital tasks — like breathing.
His parents fell into their old routine of caring for Dylan and felt like life could continue on the way it had before the cancer returned.
They didn’t talk about the tumor and its inevitabilities.
But Dylan could sense them. One afternoon, he suddenly said, “I’m scared. I’m going to die.”
Their brave son, who had fought for years, wasn’t ready for that.
“It broke my heart,” Teresa said. “A little part of me was kind of glad. I didn’t want to tell him, but I didn’t want him to be scared. I was lying to him by not telling him the truth. I couldn’t tell him.”
LAST BREATHS
The tumor — and its effects — grew rapidly.
Teresa whispered words to her son as he slept on her. The ones she couldn’t bring herself to say while he was awake.
“He kept saying, ‘When am I going to go back to school?’” Teresa recalled. “I didn’t know what to tell him. I can’t tell him, ‘You’re not going back to school.’”
The days cycled, and the family awoke each morning hoping that it would be an easy one.
Many of them weren’t.
On Feb. 26, as Troy sat beside Dylan and held his hand like he did every night, he noticed Dylan’s breathing wasn’t right.
It was strained and irregular.
Teresa and Troy perched by Dylan’s side as his shallow breaths slowed. Troy rubbed his son’s arm.
“It felt like forever, but at the same time. it felt like two seconds,” he said. “I whispered, ‘I love you, buddy.’”
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Dylan’s wheezing breaths faded, and he was gone.
HIS VOICE
A few years ago, Troy and Teresa gave Dylan a cellphone that no longer had service, and he used it as a toy.
One afternoon on the school bus, Dylan recorded himself talking and laughing.
“He always wanted to be a ‘YouTuber,’” Troy said of the people who sometimes become famous with their online videos. “I know every day from now on I can see him. I can hear him.”
Now when Troy unlocks his phone, an image of Dylan’s crooked grin greets him.
He sits at home and watches the video of Dylan on the bus.
He laughs to himself as tears fill his eyes.
It’s all he has left of his son.
Of that Dylan.