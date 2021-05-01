PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A bear was spotted early today in Platteville.
Platteville Police Department Sgt. Kris Purkapile said the department received a report on the bear sighting between 2:30 and 3 a.m. The bear was spotted near the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus and appeared to be headed northeast out of the city.
The police have not seen or heard any further reports of the bear since that time, Purkapile said.
If anyone does see a bear, she said, they should stay away from the animal and call the police at 608-348-2313.