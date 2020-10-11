MANCHESTER, Iowa — Two Manchester residents were injured in a crash Friday outside of the city.
Carson Crane, 14, was ejected from a motorcycle and suffered “incapacitating injuries,” according to the Iowa State Patrol. Crane was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
The other driver, Duane Kelchen, 43, suffered minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The crash occurred at about 11:25 a.m. Friday on Candle Road west of Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol crash report does not provide many details about the wreck, but it states that Crane was westbound while Kelchen was eastbound when the collision occurred.