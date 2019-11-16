SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Midwest Yoga & Oneness Festival, 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., second level. An embodied experience of oneness, release of the spirit and the exploration of yoga for all levels, shapes and sizes as expressions of life and joy.
“Frozen” Science, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Unleash your “Frozen” powers with experiments and art projects using ice and cold before the new movie comes out. For ages pre-kindergarten-fifth grade.
Sunday
Midwest Yoga & Oneness Festival, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., second level. An embodied experience of oneness, release of the spirit and the exploration of yoga for all levels, shapes and sizes as expressions of life and joy.
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m. morning praise; 9:30 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 1 p.m., Platteville City Auditorium, 75 Bonson St., Platteville. Put on by the Tri-State Homeschool Drama Troupe. Tickets are $5-$10.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mark Zalaznik, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Ian Gould, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Gettin’ into it With Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Illusions Midwest Drag Show, 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Illusions. Admission is $10.
Sunday
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Documentary Film Series: Meet the Director, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Free documentary screening of “Cheeseheads” will feature a meet -and-greet with the director and a cheese tasting.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, 2 p.m., John Deere Proving Grounds, 10616 W. John Deere Road. Meet at 22nd and Prince streets, Bee Branch parking lot.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Will You Be Stressed or Blessed This Holiday Season?, 10 a.m., Statera Integrated Health & Welnness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Take some time out this season to laugh at the silly ways we try to make our holidays perfect, and learn steps we can take to relax and enjoy the season.
food & drink
Sunday
Asbury Eagles Club State Charity Breakfast, 8 a.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, toast, hash browns, coffee, milk or juice. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for kids ages 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit State charity.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H; Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Pursuits & hobbies
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.